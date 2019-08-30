Channels

Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were detained on a number of charges. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong

Prominent activists and lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong police crackdown, fuelling tensions as protesters vow to defy march ban over the weekend

  • Among those arrested are activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan; lawmakers Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam also held
  • Pan-democrats slam arrests, saying timing is meant to suppress protest movement but will backfire and fuel greater anger
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam  

Michelle Wong  

Brian Wong  

Updated: 12:08am, 31 Aug, 2019


