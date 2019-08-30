Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were detained on a number of charges. Photo: Edmond So
Prominent activists and lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong police crackdown, fuelling tensions as protesters vow to defy march ban over the weekend
- Among those arrested are activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Andy Chan; lawmakers Cheng Chung-tai, Au Nok-hin and Jeremy Tam also held
- Pan-democrats slam arrests, saying timing is meant to suppress protest movement but will backfire and fuel greater anger
Topic | Hong Kong protests
