Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The University of Hong Kong has been placed 35th among top 200 institutions in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong

University of Hong Kong gets seven-year-high rank on global chart, but four other local institutions drop by four to 16 places

  • University of Hong Kong placed 35th among world’s top 200, and is joined in rankings by HKUST, Chinese University, City University and PolyU
  • Times Higher Education official describes fall of other universities in rankings as ‘disappointing’, in face of strong gains by institutions on the mainland
Topic |   Universities in Hong Kong
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 5:36pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The University of Hong Kong has been placed 35th among top 200 institutions in the world. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.