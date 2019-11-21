The victims gave chase after they were attacked by six armed robbers at around 5.40pm on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Armed robbers target mainland visitors at currency exchange, make off with HK$10 million in Tsim Sha Tsui attack
- Masked and black-clad robbers, believed by police to be non-ethnic Chinese, grabbed bags of cash and fled as victims gave chase
- Tsim Sha Tsui and Hung Hom have been hotspots for this type of street crime, usually involving money changers.
