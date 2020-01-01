Hong Kong’s students have also come forward to take part in anti-government protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Education Bureau says it needs to act against Hong Kong teachers found guilty over protest-related misconduct to ensure students’ interests and defend the image of the profession
- Education sector lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen urges bureau to stop punishing teachers based on assertions made in anonymous complaints
- But bureau stresses it needs to take proper action to ensure students’ interests and defend the image of the profession
Topic | Hong Kong protests
