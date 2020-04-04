The government quarantine camp at the Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Isolation, boredom, and a 151 sq ft ‘cell’: the prison-like conditions of Hong Kong’s coronavirus quarantine camps where going outside is banned
- Reading while walking in circles, taking online classes, and trying to sleep without a mattress
- Four Post employees talk about their time in quarantine at the Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan.
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The government quarantine camp at the Chun Yeung Estate in Fo Tan. Photo: K.Y. Cheng