Special Magistrate Lau Suk-han on Tuesday acquitted a pair of students accused of taping posters to government property, citing conflicting testimony by the arresting officer and a failure to follow correct procedure. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong judge cites officer’s inconsistent accounts, failure to note ‘confessions’ in ruling for alleged protest poster duo
- Senior Constable Lau Yick-pang was taken to task for ‘fickle’ testimony after his account of events surrounding the arrests changed
- The two students were accused of taping protest posters to a bridge on Tsing Yi Island on a day of citywide strike action
Crime in Hong Kong
