Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin plans to appeal against his conviction. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong court rejects bid to have ex-lawmaker’s sentence for loudspeaker assault increased
- Au Nok-hin, 32, was ordered to do 140 hours of community service after being convicted of yelling at senior police officer through speaker, damaging his hearing, and hitting constable’s shield with microphone
- Prosecutors argued that Au’s sentence was wrong in principle, and failed to reflect the gravity of attacking members of the 31,000-strong police force
Topic | Hong Kong courts
