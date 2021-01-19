David Perry QC has played a role in the prosecution of several of the most prominent cases in Hong Kong in recent years. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong courts
Former top prosecutor in Hong Kong calls on UK foreign minister to apologise to barrister trying opposition figures
- British minister Dominic Raab said David Perry was handing Beijing a PR victory in taking up the case, pointing to concerns over the national security law
- But as former top prosecutor Grenville Cross notes, the case concerns a protest in 2019, long before the legislation was adopted
Topic | Hong Kong courts
David Perry QC has played a role in the prosecution of several of the most prominent cases in Hong Kong in recent years. Photo: Dickson Lee