Casa and Jack’s puppies play at Customs Canine Force facility. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Six locally bred puppies train to join Hong Kong’s disciplined services by next year, as authorities stop importing dogs from overseas amid Covid-19 pandemic
- The English springer spaniels are the result of the first joint dog breeding programme between the customs and fire service departments
- The mum of the puppies is a drug detection dog with customs, while the dad assists in search and rescue
Topic | Animals
