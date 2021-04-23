Casa and Jack’s puppies play at Customs Canine Force facility. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Casa and Jack’s puppies play at Customs Canine Force facility. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Animals
Hong Kong

Six locally bred puppies train to join Hong Kong’s disciplined services by next year, as authorities stop importing dogs from overseas amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • The English springer spaniels are the result of the first joint dog breeding programme between the customs and fire service departments
  • The mum of the puppies is a drug detection dog with customs, while the dad assists in search and rescue

Ji Siqi
Updated: 9:17pm, 23 Apr, 2021

