Armed police officers in full protective gear stand guard at Nathan Road after a man brandished a gun-like object and ran off with about HK$14,000 from a bank in Mong Kok. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police searching for man who brandished gun-like object inside bank and stole HK$14,000
- Officers in full protective gear descend on branch of China Construction Bank (Asia) on Nathan Road at around 3.40pm
- Suspect reportedly took cash from teller counter and jumped onto Ma On Shan-bound bus
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
