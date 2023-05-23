Archeologists work on relics at the Sanxingdui ruins site in Sichuan province. Photo: Captured from CCTV
Hong Kong Palace Museum to exhibit statues, masks from mystery ancient Chinese civilisation in autumn show
- Four-month exhibition, which opens in late September, will present the latest archaeological discoveries from Sanxingdui ruins in Sichuan province
- In total 120 pieces from ruins, which were only discovered in the 20th century, will be on display, with half of the items unearthed over past three years
Archeologists work on relics at the Sanxingdui ruins site in Sichuan province. Photo: Captured from CCTV