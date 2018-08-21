A woman was killed by a falling tree branch that measured four metres in length in Sau Mau Ping, Hong Kong on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at 7.29am outside Kei Shun Primary School on New Clear Water Bay Road.

According to police, the woman was walking in the area when she was struck in the head by a four-metre long branch with a diameter of 16cm.

“She was bleeding and lost consciousness. She was sent to United Christian Hospital nearby and certified dead soon after,” a police spokeswoman said.

Officers cordoned off the site for investigation.

The case was the fourth death in a decade involving a falling tree or branch in the city.

In August 2014, a heavily pregnant woman was killed after an Indian rubber tree measuring 10 metres in height fell down a slope in Mid-Levels and hit her.

Zhang Qin, 37, who was 38 weeks pregnant at the time, was waiting on Robinson Road for a minibus when the tree fell on her.

The victim’s baby was delivered by emergency caesarean section and remained in critical condition for more than two weeks before stabilising in health.

In 2010, a cyclist was hit and killed by a falling branch in Sha Tin. The 15-metre branch from a yellow poinciana tree snapped off four metres above ground.

In 2008, a university student was killed by a falling tree in Stanley.