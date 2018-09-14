A sacked head of a Hong Kong primary school embroiled in a storm over governance issues last year was on Thursday arrested and charged with using false documents.

Chan Cheung-ping, 46, ousted principal of Hing Tak School in Tuen Mun, was arrested in Tuen Mun Police Station after she was asked to show up for an investigation.

Officers launched the investigation last year and sought legal advice before detaining Chan.

She was subsequently charged with one count of using false instruments and accused of showing the Education Bureau fake interview records in the recruitment of a school employee.

She will appear in Tuen Mun Court next Thursday.

The government-subsidised school and Chan were caught at the centre of controversy in August last year over accusations of exaggerating pupil headcount to avoid a funding cut.

The extra numbers allegedly involved 29 pupils who lived across the border, some of whom have been absent for up to two years but remained on the roster.

But Chan, who was principal then, rejected the allegations, saying the absent pupils were mostly cross-border children who were on official leave for family or health reasons.

She was sacked on August 18 last year by the school board on suspicion of inflating the school roll with phantom headcount.

Chan’s dismissal was supported by 17 members of the board. Two voted against it while three abstained.