Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The mainland, with its much lower cost of living, beckons for Hong Kong teachers squeezed out of the city by fierce competition.
Education

‘Greater Bay Area’ opens up to Hong Kong teachers, but can they accept lower pay and political differences on mainland?

  • City’s declining birth rates and student enrolments mean competition for teaching spots is fierce
  • But across the border, very different notions of free speech and critical thinking may pose obstacles for educators
Topic |   City Weekend
Mandy Zheng

Mandy Zheng  

Published: 8:00am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:24am, 6 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The mainland, with its much lower cost of living, beckons for Hong Kong teachers squeezed out of the city by fierce competition.
READ FULL ARTICLE
The first day of school last year at the King's College Old Boys' Association Primary School No. 2 in Sheung Wan. Hong Kong has around 1,000 public primary and secondary schools. Photo: Sam Tsang
Education

Hong Kong teachers and principals need pay rises and promotions, Carrie Lam’s education task force says

  • Task Force on Professional Development of Teachers was set up by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in 2017
  • Among recommendations is increasing some teachers’ salaries by as much as HK$27,180 per month
Topic |   Education
Peace Chiu

Peace Chiu  

Published: 9:28pm, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:05pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The first day of school last year at the King's College Old Boys' Association Primary School No. 2 in Sheung Wan. Hong Kong has around 1,000 public primary and secondary schools. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.