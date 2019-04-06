The mainland, with its much lower cost of living, beckons for Hong Kong teachers squeezed out of the city by fierce competition.
‘Greater Bay Area’ opens up to Hong Kong teachers, but can they accept lower pay and political differences on mainland?
- City’s declining birth rates and student enrolments mean competition for teaching spots is fierce
- But across the border, very different notions of free speech and critical thinking may pose obstacles for educators
The first day of school last year at the King's College Old Boys' Association Primary School No. 2 in Sheung Wan. Hong Kong has around 1,000 public primary and secondary schools. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong teachers and principals need pay rises and promotions, Carrie Lam’s education task force says
- Task Force on Professional Development of Teachers was set up by Chief Executive Carrie Lam in 2017
- Among recommendations is increasing some teachers’ salaries by as much as HK$27,180 per month
