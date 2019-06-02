Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Canadian International School of Hong Kong spent months ensuring data and the servers were secure, according to the school’s interim head. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Education

Trial of safety wristbands raises data privacy worries at Canadian International School of Hong Kong

  • Parents air concerns after school straps Fitbit-style devices to 200 pupils for trial
  • But others back move, and interim head says they have safeguards to protect against loss of information
Topic |   International schools in Hong Kong
Kylie Knott

Kylie Knott  

Published: 7:00pm, 2 Jun, 2019

Updated: 8:18pm, 2 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canadian International School of Hong Kong spent months ensuring data and the servers were secure, according to the school’s interim head. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.