Canadian International School of Hong Kong spent months ensuring data and the servers were secure, according to the school’s interim head. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Trial of safety wristbands raises data privacy worries at Canadian International School of Hong Kong
- Parents air concerns after school straps Fitbit-style devices to 200 pupils for trial
- But others back move, and interim head says they have safeguards to protect against loss of information
