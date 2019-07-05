A tourist takes a photo from the observation platform on the dome of Florence Cathedral in Italy. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong and Italy sign agreement to allow young people spend time in each other’s countries as part of working holiday scheme
- Those aged between 18 and 30 years from either side will be able to stay in each other’s countries for up to 12 months
- Scheme will help young people broaden their horizons and boost bilateral ties, says Labour and Welfare Secretary Law Chi-kwong
Topic | Hong Kong youth
