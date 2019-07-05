Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A tourist takes a photo from the observation platform on the dome of Florence Cathedral in Italy. Photo: Handout
Education

Hong Kong and Italy sign agreement to allow young people spend time in each other’s countries as part of working holiday scheme

  • Those aged between 18 and 30 years from either side will be able to stay in each other’s countries for up to 12 months
  • Scheme will help young people broaden their horizons and boost bilateral ties, says Labour and Welfare Secretary Law Chi-kwong
Topic |   Hong Kong youth
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Published: 9:10pm, 5 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:46pm, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A tourist takes a photo from the observation platform on the dome of Florence Cathedral in Italy. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.