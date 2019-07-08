Electrical engineer Kyle Yip Wang-kui at CLP Power office in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong engineer who could not make it to university after public exam shares his success story through vocational route with students waiting for DSE results
- Kyle Yip Wang-kui could not secure a seat in university after public exam due to poor marks, but managed to succeed in life with the help of vocational education
- Now 37, he has been working with CLP Power for 14 years
Topic | HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
