(Left to right) Ella Tam Wing-yi and her friend Anthea Yeung Hoi-ting at St Patrick’s School in Lok Fu. Photo: Tory Ho
Tears and joy as Hong Kong Primary Six students find out which secondary school they will attend from September
- Success rate lowest since 2012 with only 74 per cent students finding a place at their first choice of school
- Students must report to allocated secondary schools on Thursday and Friday
Topic | Hong Kong schools
