Billionaire Li Ka-shing (left) with Professor Wei Shyy, president of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, on Thursday. Photo: Handout
Tycoon Li Ka-shing donates HK$500 million to Hong Kong University of Science and Technology for new synthetic biology research lab
- Research facility – to be called the Li Ka Shing Institute of Synthetic Biology – to be built at university
- Billionaire says ‘synthetic biology and DNA are the technological engines of this century’
