Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Wei Shyy attends a forum in November last year to discuss Chow Tsz-lok’s fall from a car park. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong student arrested after forum at University of Science and Technology turned violent

  • Incident happened in November last year when angry students met university president to discuss undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok’s car park fall
  • 21-year-old man from mainland China arrested after local student files complaint with police
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok
Updated: 9:13am, 31 Mar, 2020

