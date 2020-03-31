Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Wei Shyy attends a forum in November last year to discuss Chow Tsz-lok’s fall from a car park. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong student arrested after forum at University of Science and Technology turned violent
- Incident happened in November last year when angry students met university president to discuss undergraduate Chow Tsz-lok’s car park fall
- 21-year-old man from mainland China arrested after local student files complaint with police
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong University of Science and Technology president Wei Shyy attends a forum in November last year to discuss Chow Tsz-lok’s fall from a car park. Photo: Dickson Lee