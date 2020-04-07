Protesters attend an anti-government rally at Edinburgh Place, Central, in January, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Nearly two-thirds of 125 complaints of protest-related misconduct against Hong Kong teachers have been substantiated in initial probe, Education Bureau says
- Most complaints were related to hate messages, while the rest involved use of ‘extremely indecent language’ to insult others
- Some cases were also related to the use of inappropriate teaching materials and suspected engagement in illegal activities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
