Activists rebuild a Lennon Wall that was targeted on a University Hong Kong campus. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong students demand release of CCTV footage from night of Lennon Wall attack

  • Student union also pans HKU’s security response, calls on its president to condemn the attack
  • Middle-aged outsiders reportedly behind Saturday’s destruction of the Lennon Wall supporting anti-government protest movement

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:56pm, 29 Sep, 2020

Activists rebuild a Lennon Wall that was targeted on a University Hong Kong campus. Photo: Nora Tam
