Activists rebuild a Lennon Wall that was targeted on a University Hong Kong campus. Photo: Nora Tam
University of Hong Kong students demand release of CCTV footage from night of Lennon Wall attack
- Student union also pans HKU’s security response, calls on its president to condemn the attack
- Middle-aged outsiders reportedly behind Saturday’s destruction of the Lennon Wall supporting anti-government protest movement
Topic | Hong Kong protests
