While the Education Bureau did not reveal the name of the teacher in question, a source said he worked at the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong teacher stripped of registration for purportedly spreading ‘independence’ message in classroom materials, lesson plans

  • The teacher was said to have asked pupils to answer questions after showing them a TV programme featuring a pro-independence activist
  • If true, it would be an appropriate punishment, says union leader, though a lawmaker says bureau drew ‘totally unreasonable’ conclusions

Ng Kang-chung and Danny Mok

Updated: 1:13am, 6 Oct, 2020

