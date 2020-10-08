Hong Kong Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (right) and Permanent Secretary for Education Michelle Li. The petition campaign sent emails to the pair, denouncing the deregistration of a teacher. Photo: Dickson Lee
More than 20,000 Hong Kong schoolteachers, students and parents join petition against teacher’s deregistration
- But Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily praises move by officials as ‘important step’ to ‘bring things back to order’
- Petition comes from groups in sector, with automatic online mechanism sending emails to city’s education chief and deputy
Topic | Hong Kong localism and independence
