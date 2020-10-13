Hong Kong teachers hold a rally for withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill in August 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former Hong Kong leader CY Leung begins naming, shaming teachers facing protest charges, posting details to Facebook
- The move, slammed by the city’s largest teachers union, saw the ex-chief executive leader include the names, ages and charges faced by the educators
- The post comes as Leung pursues legal action trying to force the Education Bureau to publicly identify teachers found guilty of professional misconduct
Topic | Hong Kong schools
Hong Kong teachers hold a rally for withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill in August 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee