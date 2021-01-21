Eight publicly funded Hong Kong universities are to receive millions in grants for developing better online teaching methods. Photo: Nora Tam
Funding body to issue HK$165 million in grants for Hong Kong universities to develop better online teaching methods
- The University Grants Committee notes online teaching was widely adopted during the coronavirus pandemic, and is expected to remain in use even after it ends
- The committee oversees funding for Hong Kong’s eight publicly supported universities
