The Chinese University of Hong Kong has severed ties with its student union. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law: Chinese University cuts ties with student union, accuses body of ‘exploiting’ campus, bringing school into ‘disrepute’
- Chinese University slams executive committee members of student union over ‘false allegations’ against the institution that it says may be in breach of national security law
- CUHK statement says the members ‘exploited’ the campus for propaganda purposes
