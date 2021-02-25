The Chinese University of Hong Kong has severed ties with its student union. Photo: SCMP The Chinese University of Hong Kong has severed ties with its student union. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong national security law: Chinese University cuts ties with student union, accuses body of ‘exploiting’ campus, bringing school into ‘disrepute’

  • Chinese University slams executive committee members of student union over ‘false allegations’ against the institution that it says may be in breach of national security law
  • CUHK statement says the members ‘exploited’ the campus for propaganda purposes

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Emily Tsang
Emily Tsang

Updated: 12:00am, 26 Feb, 2021

