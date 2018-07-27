Temperatures in Hong Kong set to soar over the weekend

Very hot weather is forecast for Hong Kong on Saturday, with the UV index set to hit a maximum of 12, indicating an “extreme” level of radiation and expected temperatures of between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius, or 82.4 and 91.4 Fahrenheit.

Fine and very hot weather is expected to continue into Sunday, and next week will also see high temperatures, though a few showers are expected, according to updates issued on Friday by the Hong Kong Observatory.

The weather agency said most areas in the city experienced temperatures of about 33 degrees in the afternoon on Friday.

“An anticyclone aloft is bringing mainly fine and very hot weather to the coast of southeastern China,” it said.

At 6.45am on Friday, it issued a very hot weather warning – the ninth between the start of July and Friday – after cancelling the same warning about 12 hours earlier on Thursday evening.

A total of seven very hot weather warnings were issued last year during the same period. Last summer, the maximum temperature in July was 34.8 degrees, one of the highest for the same periods every year since 1884.

According to the city’s Hospital Authority, which runs 43 public hospitals and institutions, no cases of heatstroke were reported on Friday.

But 18 temporary night heat shelters – usually community centres during the day – will be open from Friday night. Residents can choose to rest in another 21 shelters during the day, according to the Home Affairs Department.

Dr John Wong Ping-shan, supervising doctor of the Hong Kong Sports Institute, said nature lovers should pay attention to the humidity and wind speed in addition to the temperature if they planned to go hiking this weekend, an activity enjoyed by many in the city.

“The more humid and the less windy, the harder it will be to sweat and lower one’s body temperature,” Wong said.

Wong suggested that a person should typically consume at least 500 millilitres of water after an hour of perspiration.

“There is no need to replace plain water with sports drinks,” he added. “Hikers may carry both in a proportion of one-to-one.”

Wong also advised hikers to choose trails at suitable levels of difficulty and with more tree shade. “Young and old people, as well as patients taking medicines that may affect sweating should be more careful. Once they feel unwell during their hike, they should stop and seek help immediately,” he said.

Separately, the weather authority predicted a cloudy night on Friday, saying this might interfere with stargazers looking out for the longest lunar eclipse of the century.

This event is expected to begin in the early hours of Saturday, at about 1.13am and end at 3.30am.

A Mars perihelic opposition – when the red planet, Earth and the Sun will lie in a straight line, with Mars and the Sun located on exactly opposite sides of Earth – was to occur on Friday night. Mars was to appear as a bright reddish dot in the night sky, with its brightness second only to the Moon and Venus. “The two astronomical events will be visible if weather permits,” the agency said.