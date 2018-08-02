The bacteria found in Hong Kong’s MTR system reflects the unique and diverse environmental characteristics of the places trains travel through, according to a University of Hong Kong-led study.

For example, the Ma On Shan line has larger amounts of aquatic and sewage bacteria as it runs along the brackish Shing Mun River channel.

About 5 million passengers – and the bacteria they bring on board – use the railway system’s 12 lines daily, with lines serving the New Territories close to the Shenzhen border having more antibiotic resistance genes during the earlier part of the day, researchers said.

In a paper published in scientific journal Cell Reports on Tuesday, they wrote: “It appears that these antibiotic resistance genes disperse into different lines in the MTR system with the carriage of human traffic and finally become relatively abundant in every line in the later hours of the day.”

The team, comprising members from Hong Kong and Denmark, and supervised by HKU associate professor Gianni Panagioutou, said they hoped the study would help officials adopt public health plans that could stop the spread of disease within and between cities.

Hong Kong was the site of a Sars outbreak in 2003, when 299 people died from the disease and more than 1,700 were infected.

To collect data for the study, volunteers whose hands were washed were sent to eight MTR lines and told to touch the different handrails in trains for 30 minutes. Samples from their palms were collected in the morning and evening, three times a week for three consecutive weeks.

Analysis of the samples found distinct patterns of microbiomes – or microorganisms in the environment – especially during the morning commute.

Other types of bacteria were also found, with Propionibacterium acnes, which has been linked to the skin condition of acne, being the most dominant organism.

Besides the unique findings on the Ma On Shan line, the West Rail line, which passes through a mountainous region in the New Territories, showed the highest abundance of species that prefer a habitat 1,000 metres above sea level.

But during the evening commute, some lines began to have fewer unique species of bacteria.

In the 25-page paper, researchers pointed to the mixing of microbiomes due to travellers switching lines, with microorganisms found on the East Rail line in the morning contributing “a notable proportion” to microbial communities on other lines in the evening, including the Ma On Shan, Tung Chung, West Rail and Tsuen Wan lines.

The study also suggested possible cross-border antibiotic resistance transmission, as the East Rail line, the only line connecting to Shenzhen in mainland China, was found to have more bacteria with antibiotic resistance genes.

Eventually, the bacteria could morph into multidrug-resistant organisms, known as superbugs.

Researchers said the genes found on the East Rail line were especially resistant to antibiotics such as tetracycline, a commonly used drug at swine feedlots on the mainland and also detected in the soil in the Pearl River Delta area, where Hong Kong and Shenzhen are located.

Top microbiologist Yuen Kwok-yung, who is from HKU but not involved in the study, described the paper as “interesting”.

He said it supported scientists’ understanding that “cumulative exposure” to certain environments and possibly “cross-border transit” would increase people’s exposure to microorganisms including those with antimicrobial resistance genes.

But the research team stressed it was safe to travel on the MTR, as transmission of pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes was low.

They cited the use of antibacterial nano-silver-titanium dioxide coating on handrails used by the MTR Corporation as a factor. Without this practice, transmission of antibiotic resistance genes could be amplified and affect people’s health.

They suggested policymakers continue to review antimicrobial strategies for public transit systems and checkpoints, “especially between regions with different norms and regulations in industrial and clinical antibiotic usage”.

They also suggested providing hand sanitiser dispensers at the exits of stations, trains, bike-sharing stations, airports and hospitals to reduce transmission of pathogens.

Fu Yihui, a resident of Sha Tin and a regular commuter on the Ma On Shan line, said she usually avoided touching handrails as well as sitting in train carriages, as she felt they were not very clean.

“Especially during summer, handrails will become sticky and wet after people hold them,” said the 25-year-old postgraduate student. “So I would rather stand and try my best to keep my balance.”

Still, Fu said she would do more to stay clean, such as washing her hands right after leaving the MTR station.

Sam Luk To-sum, a recent university graduate, said he used to take the East Rail line twice a day to commute from home to school.

He said he was not concerned as it was “natural” for there to be microbes in the air.

“I only wash my hands when I get home, as it is hard to find a place to do so in most of the MTR stations,” Luk said, adding he would wear a mask when taking the train, only if he was sick enough to require a visit to the doctor.

Dr Dominic Tsang Ngai-chong, a consultant microbiologist at Queen Elizabeth Hospital who was not involved in the study, advised people not to touch their mouth, nose or eyes after putting their hands on public surfaces that other people frequently came into contact with.

“Also, wash your hands before you use them to pick up food,” Tsang said.

He said in the long run, health authorities could consider monitoring the types and levels of bacteria on public surfaces to assess effectiveness of sanitary measures.

Additional reporting by Mandy Zheng