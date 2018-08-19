Hong Kong’s dengue fever outbreak grew on Sunday as the outlying island of Cheung Chau emerged as “likely” having more than one source of infection, with a new local case of the virus there.

The latest patient, a 52-year-old man, lives on Tsan Tuen Road on the island, a popular tourist destination, and works in Lai Chi Kok. He fell ill last Wednesday and had been recovering at home. The patient had travelled to Dongguan in Guangdong province for a day trip during the incubation period of the virus, which could be spread by mosquitoes.

He was hospitalised on Saturday and his condition was stable.

It was the 16th confirmed local case since the first ones were reported last Tuesday.

In the previous 15, patients were infected with dengue virus serotype 1 but the latest case involved serotype 3, according to the health authorities.

Also, in the first 15 cases, 13 of the patients had visited Lion Rock Park in Wong Tai Sin. One patient, a woman aged 84, lives on Cheung Chau and was confirmed to have been infected on the island.

In announcing the latest case, Centre for Health Protection controller Dr Wong Ka-hing said they could not confirm for certain the patient was infected on the island as he had travelled to Lai Chi Kok.

But the man recalled being bitten by a mosquito on the island’s Fa Peng Road so Wong said it was “relatively likely” a Cheung Chau case.

“It indicates there is more than one source of infection on Cheung Chau,” he said.

The authorities had already stepped up anti-mosquito works on the island.

Lee Ming-wai, pest control officer-in-charge at the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, said the work had been strengthened after the first case on the island was confirmed last week. On Sunday, department workers were sent to where the second patient lived to kill the pests.

Lion Rock Park, suspected to be a major source of the infection, was closed for a month from last Friday.

There have already been more local dengue cases in 2018 than in recent years. There was just one local case last year, four in 2016 and two in 2015.

Dengue fever is an acute mosquito-borne infection caused by the dengue viruses and is found in tropical and subtropical regions. It is an endemic illness in many countries in Southeast Asia.

The viruses encompass four different serotypes, each of which can lead to dengue fever and severe dengue, also known as “dengue haemorrhagic fever”.

The symptoms of a first infection are usually mild. Once the patient recovers, lifelong immunity to that serotype of dengue virus develops. However, cross-immunity to the other three serotypes is only partial and temporary. Subsequent infections with other serotypes are more likely to result in severe dengue.

Dengue fever can, in very rare cases, be fatal, with the elderly more at risk. There is no vaccine. Symptoms include a high fever, rash, nausea, vomiting, severe headaches and joint and muscle pains. Treatment includes pain relievers, rest and drinking plenty of fluids.

Earlier on Sunday, acting Secretary for Food and Health Dr Chui Tak-yi said the authorities would roll out an “all-out intensive anti-mosquito programme for all districts”.

He added: “For areas where there is a high chance of mosquitoes gathering, we will have a weekly fogging exercise to eradicate adult mosquitoes because they are a known vehicle to spread dengue fever.”