Air quality in Hong Kong declines in a day with Tuen Mun worst hit

The air quality in Hong Kong on Friday worsened progressively with the city’s pollution index hitting the highest level in Tuen Mun by 4pm.

Among the 15 other air quality monitoring stations across the city, three locations – Yuen Long, Tung Chung and Tai Po – recorded the second-highest index of 10, meaning that the amounts of nitrogen dioxide and ozone there were higher than normal, posing a “very serious” health risk.

Tuen Mun recorded a level of 10+, the highest on the scale.

Ozone is formed when nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds – emitted from vehicles, industrial activities and power plants – mix in the air under sunlight. It is closely linked to regional pollution. Sources of volatile organic compounds can come from anywhere within the Pearl River Delta.

Studies have linked prolonged exposure to ozone with damaged lung tissue, particularly among the elderly and children. Pulmonary functions can also be reduced and airways sensitised to other irritants and allergens.

The Environmental Protection Department issued a notice at 2pm, warning the air quality would remain bad until early next week.

It said light winds were unable to effectively disperse the pollutants, as the unhealthy air blanketed the city.

“The sunshine enhances photochemical smog activity and the formation of ozone and fine particulates, resulting in high pollution in the Pearl River Delta region,” it added.

The Hong Kong Observatory said winds were expected to strengthen early next week but till then, pollution levels would remain higher than normal.

Pollution levels also spiked on Wednesday with several stations showing that air quality posed a “serious” or “very high” risk to health.

Conditions only improved later in the evening after a thunderstorm, when heavy rain fell across the city.

When the air quality is bad, the elderly, children and people with existing heart or respiratory diseases should reduce or avoid physical exertion and outdoor activities, the department’s notice said.

It also advised employers to assess risks for workers outdoors and take preventive measures.