Cathay Pacific closed the fifth floor of its corporate headquarters after a staff member fell ill with the measles. Photo: Edward Wong
Health & Environment

Pregnant Cathay Pacific flight attendants threaten to all go on sick leave after staff member becomes 33rd person in Hong Kong to catch measles this year

  • Latest incident involves staff member who works in customer relations department, and is 13th airline and airport employee infected
  • The 26-year-old woman told health officials she had already been vaccinated against the disease
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Danny Lee  

Danny Mok  

Published: 4:19pm, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:16pm, 30 Mar, 2019

A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam
Health & Environment

Hong Kong set to change measles vaccine policy so children get second injection at earlier age amid rise in infections

  • From next year, children aged 18 months will receive second jab instead of having to wait until they are six years old under existing policy
  • Department of Health confirms four more cases of the disease, taking this year’s total to 30
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
SCMP

Tony Cheung  

Alvin Lum  

Published: 5:30pm, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:09pm, 27 Mar, 2019

A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam
