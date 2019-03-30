Cathay Pacific closed the fifth floor of its corporate headquarters after a staff member fell ill with the measles. Photo: Edward Wong
Pregnant Cathay Pacific flight attendants threaten to all go on sick leave after staff member becomes 33rd person in Hong Kong to catch measles this year
- Latest incident involves staff member who works in customer relations department, and is 13th airline and airport employee infected
- The 26-year-old woman told health officials she had already been vaccinated against the disease
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Cathay Pacific closed the fifth floor of its corporate headquarters after a staff member fell ill with the measles. Photo: Edward Wong
A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong set to change measles vaccine policy so children get second injection at earlier age amid rise in infections
- From next year, children aged 18 months will receive second jab instead of having to wait until they are six years old under existing policy
- Department of Health confirms four more cases of the disease, taking this year’s total to 30
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
A number of measles cases in Hong Kong have involved airport or airline staff. Photo: Nora Tam