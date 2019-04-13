Hong Kong’s Dialogue in the Dark Foundation aims to nurture role models. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong NGO Dialogue in the Dark is changing the game to help young Chinese disabled people shine in the workplace
- The Dialogue in the Dark Foundation aims to nurture role models and has helped 20 trainees since 2016
- Participants in the programme are taught self-advocacy and other ways to build assertiveness so as to open up career opportunities
