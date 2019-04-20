Hongkongers discard 137 tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles every day. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong sixth out of 13 in Asia-Pacific green rankings but the city could do better, particularly in cutting waste
- The rankings, compiled by ValueChampion, laud Hong Kong’s public transport and water safety, but city was worst offender for generating waste
- A new initiative by NGO World Green Organisation aims to encourage Hongkongers to change their habits and recycle more
Topic | City Weekend
Hongkongers discard 137 tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles every day. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Philip Chan (left) of Canon Hong Kong, William Yu and Clement Lo of BCT Group point to Paper Saving Day, which will be held on July 15. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong diners go through at least 65 million tissues each day – and it makes little difference if they are eating out or at home, survey finds
- Hong Kong residents lack awareness on sustainability, with two-thirds of survey respondents mistakenly thinking paper towels can be recycled
- World Green Organisation says findings of its survey just tip of the iceberg on usage
Topic | Environment
Philip Chan (left) of Canon Hong Kong, William Yu and Clement Lo of BCT Group point to Paper Saving Day, which will be held on July 15. Photo: David Wong