Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hongkongers discard 137 tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles every day. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Hong Kong sixth out of 13 in Asia-Pacific green rankings but the city could do better, particularly in cutting waste

  • The rankings, compiled by ValueChampion, laud Hong Kong’s public transport and water safety, but city was worst offender for generating waste
  • A new initiative by NGO World Green Organisation aims to encourage Hongkongers to change their habits and recycle more
Topic |   City Weekend
Stephanie Tsui

Stephanie Tsui  

Published: 12:00pm, 20 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:06pm, 20 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers discard 137 tonnes of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles every day. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philip Chan (left) of Canon Hong Kong, William Yu and Clement Lo of BCT Group point to Paper Saving Day, which will be held on July 15. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong

Hong Kong diners go through at least 65 million tissues each day – and it makes little difference if they are eating out or at home, survey finds

  • Hong Kong residents lack awareness on sustainability, with two-thirds of survey respondents mistakenly thinking paper towels can be recycled
  • World Green Organisation says findings of its survey just tip of the iceberg on usage
Topic |   Environment
Rachel Leung

Rachel Leung  

Published: 7:53pm, 15 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:54pm, 15 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philip Chan (left) of Canon Hong Kong, William Yu and Clement Lo of BCT Group point to Paper Saving Day, which will be held on July 15. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.