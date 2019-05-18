Practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine think that Hongkongers could benefit from more direct collaboration between TCM and Western medicine. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘It’s not about choosing sides’: how blending Western and traditional Chinese medicine can boost cancer treatment in Hong Kong
- Experts say model could be used to support and enhance both forms of medicine, as well as lead to greater understanding between practitioners on either side
Topic | City Weekend
