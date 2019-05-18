Hongkongers are urged to plan properly for their retirement to keep their minds and bodies active. Photo: Sam Tsang
When retirement is not rosy: empty nest syndrome, idle time and inadequate policies give Hong Kong’s elderly the blues
- Experts advise mixing things up in one’s twilight years and keeping the mind active, but it also starts with society recognising value in the aged
- Silver tsunami will see a third of city’s population aged over 65 by 2036
Topic | City Weekend
