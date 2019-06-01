Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ajmal Samuel plans to hand-bike more than 2,500km through northern China in less than 40 days. Photo: May Tse
Health & Environment

Pakistani former pilot fights back from the brink to inspire fellow disabled people in hand-bike ride across in China

  • Ajmal Samuel’s life was so rocked by a car accident he attempted suicide in 1988
  • Having moved to Hong Kong in the early 90s, he has built a strong business career, with sports as his driving force
Topic |   Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
Mandy Zheng

Mandy Zheng  

Published: 7:45am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ajmal Samuel plans to hand-bike more than 2,500km through northern China in less than 40 days. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.