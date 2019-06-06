Sheung Shui slaughterhouse has been closed twice because of African swine fever cases. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong abattoir to reopen after second case of African swine fever sparks pig cull and cleaning operation
- Cleansing and disinfection completed at Sheung Shui slaughterhouse so services will resume, government spokesman says
- All pigs on site will now be slaughtered by the end of the day in a bid to tackle disease
Sheung Shui slaughterhouse has been closed twice because of African swine fever cases. Photo: Winson Wong