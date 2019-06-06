Pigs arriving at Sheung Shui slaughterhouse which resumed operations on Thursday morning. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Pork prices expected to double during Dragon Boat Festival as Hong Kong slaughterhouse reopens following swine fever shutdown
- Government-owned abattoir in Sheung Shui had been closed for five days after virus was detected in dead pig
- Pork traders say temporary fall in supplies from mainland China behind the increase
Topic | African swine fever
An employee dressed in protective clothing walks through the Sheung Shui facility. Photo: Winson Wong
