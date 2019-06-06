Channels

Pigs arriving at Sheung Shui slaughterhouse which resumed operations on Thursday morning. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Pork prices expected to double during Dragon Boat Festival as Hong Kong slaughterhouse reopens following swine fever shutdown

  • Government-owned abattoir in Sheung Shui had been closed for five days after virus was detected in dead pig
  • Pork traders say temporary fall in supplies from mainland China behind the increase
Phila Siu  

Athena Chan  

Published: 2:38pm, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:34pm, 6 Jun, 2019

An employee dressed in protective clothing walks through the Sheung Shui facility. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy

African swine fever returns to Hong Kong, hitting city’s pork supply and leaving consumers counting cost of pricey meat

  • Latest case discovered in Sheung Shui slaughterhouse with 4,700 pigs needing to be culled
  • City’s largest abattoir will be out of action for four days with price of pork soaring as supplies dwindle
Denise Tsang  

Rachel Leung  

Published: 3:48pm, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:14am, 5 Jun, 2019

