Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kathleen Ho and Stan Shea, from the Bloom Association, pictured with volunteers pose for a photograph on a junk boat at Sai Kung Pier, want to see a wider appreciation of fish in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Health & Environment

Hong Kong marine life under-valued, says Bloom Association boss, who wants fish to be seen as more than just food

  • Environmentalists are mapping populations of reef fish in bid to increase the number of protected areas around Hong Kong
  • Volunteers diving deep to showcase the oceans to help preserve them for generations
Topic |   City Weekend
Stephanie Tsui

Stephanie Tsui  

Published: 10:15am, 8 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:15am, 8 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kathleen Ho and Stan Shea, from the Bloom Association, pictured with volunteers pose for a photograph on a junk boat at Sai Kung Pier, want to see a wider appreciation of fish in Hong Kong. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.