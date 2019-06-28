The 48-year-old man was admitted to the intensive care unit of Princess Margaret Hospital on May 19 following a pulmonary embolism. Photo: Felix Wong
First case of multidrug-resistant fungal species Candida auris recorded at Hong Kong’s Princess Margaret Hospital
- Man, 48, in isolation after contracting infection
- Candida auris infections can vary from mild to fatal, depending on which part of the body is affected and the general health of the patient
