SCMP
Disneyland is setting up Hong Kong’s largest solar panel system with more than 4,500 solar cells. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Health & Environment

Hong Kong’s Disneyland Resort aims to become city’s biggest producer of solar power by 2019 in bid to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions

  • Resort aims to generate 1.86 MWh solar power a year, equivalent to annual consumption of 564 three-person households
  • Power will be sold to CLP Power Hong Kong to encourage use of clean energy for domestic and commercial purposes
Topic |   Disney
Athena Chan

Athena Chan  

Published: 8:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:00am, 9 Jul, 2019

