Disneyland is setting up Hong Kong’s largest solar panel system with more than 4,500 solar cells. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s Disneyland Resort aims to become city’s biggest producer of solar power by 2019 in bid to tackle climate change and reduce carbon emissions
- Resort aims to generate 1.86 MWh solar power a year, equivalent to annual consumption of 564 three-person households
- Power will be sold to CLP Power Hong Kong to encourage use of clean energy for domestic and commercial purposes
Topic | Disney
Disneyland is setting up Hong Kong’s largest solar panel system with more than 4,500 solar cells. Photo: K.Y. Cheng