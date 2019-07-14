Mondo Ching, chairman of Mondo Green Energy, with a rooftop solar component in Tai Po on July 11. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong government’s feed-in tariff plan for renewable energy has been popular – but some residents bemoan cost, confusion and safety risks
- CLP Power receives more than 3,400 applications for the scheme and says 80 per cent were approved
- But some clean energy suppliers complain of poor installation guidelines and potential liability concerns
Mondo Ching, chairman of Mondo Green Energy, with a rooftop solar component in Tai Po on July 11. Photo: Winson Wong