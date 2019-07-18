The data will help scientists understand why some individuals have weaker responses to influenza vaccination. Photo: Shutterstock
Flu study to reduce spread of virus and boost immunity to it gets HK$50 million funding from Research Grants Council
- Classes for toddlers and young children have been abruptly cancelled for two consecutive years following a winter flu surge in Hong Kong
- Study aims to estimate speed of influenza spread and to predict epidemic’s size both before and during the outbreak
