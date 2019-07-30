A protester throws a tear-gas canister back at police during clashes in Yuen Long. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong psychiatrists volunteer to help city heal after stress of anti-government protests
- Impact on mental health greater than during the Occupy movement, says College of Psychiatrists
- Care4ALL programme will run until February and will focus on those with depression, anxiety, acute stress and PTSD
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
