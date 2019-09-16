Channels

A doctor is on leave following an incident involving a scalpel at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
Health & Environment

Hong Kong doctor turns scalpel on himself after colleagues from Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital discuss protests

  • Emergency unit doctor appeared distressed during shift in which staff had been talking about anti-government demonstrations
  • He has been put on leave and staff offered support over the incident
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Danny Mok

Danny Mok  

Updated: 3:21pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A doctor is on leave following an incident involving a scalpel at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan. Photo: Martin Chan
