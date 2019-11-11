Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cheng So-mui, 82, at her residential care home. She was once tied to her bed or wheelchair, sometimes for days. Photo: Victor Ting
Health & Environment

Hong Kong NGO shows care homes how they can stop the misery of restraining elderly to beds, wheelchairs and even toilets

  • Understaffing and lack of resources prompts some care homes to tie down elderly residents – often left alone and miserable
  • Christian Family Service Centre programme emphasises more exercise and more empowerment
Topic |   Ageing society
Victor Ting

Victor Ting  

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cheng So-mui, 82, at her residential care home. She was once tied to her bed or wheelchair, sometimes for days. Photo: Victor Ting
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.