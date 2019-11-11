Cheng So-mui, 82, at her residential care home. She was once tied to her bed or wheelchair, sometimes for days. Photo: Victor Ting
Hong Kong NGO shows care homes how they can stop the misery of restraining elderly to beds, wheelchairs and even toilets
- Understaffing and lack of resources prompts some care homes to tie down elderly residents – often left alone and miserable
- Christian Family Service Centre programme emphasises more exercise and more empowerment
Topic | Ageing society
