Residents take part in a Tai Chi for Parkinson's session at the Shek Kip Mei Park Sports Centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Could better urban planning solve the loneliness epidemic sweeping through Hong Kong’s elderly?

  • Academics from Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China have been studying impact of isolation on city’s rapidly ageing population
  • One of largest projects ever undertaken points to link between walkability and depression
Topic |   Ageing society
Victor Ting

Victor Ting

Updated: 9:28am, 30 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents take part in a Tai Chi for Parkinson's session at the Shek Kip Mei Park Sports Centre in Sham Shui Po. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE