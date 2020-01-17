Conservationists have alerted vessel operators in Victoria Harbour to exercise caution after a pod of as many as 100 false killer whales made a surprise visit to the city. Photo: Twitter
False killer whales make a splash with surprise appearance in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour
- Conservationists estimated as many as 100 of the creatures, members of the dolphin family, were in the group
- Vessel operators urged to exercise caution during rare visit to city
Topic | Animals
