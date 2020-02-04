Travellers arrive in Hong Kong via Shenzhen Bay Port, one of the few crossings still open. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: cross-border commuters fear for jobs as closure of checkpoints means longer travel times between Hong Kong and mainland China
- One worker says the travelling time between his home in Shenzhen and his job in Hong Kong has tripled
- 100,000 daily commuters left with two functioning land crossings after four more border checkpoints were closed at midnight
