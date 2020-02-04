Travellers arrive in Hong Kong via Shenzhen Bay Port, one of the few crossings still open. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: cross-border commuters fear for jobs as closure of checkpoints means longer travel times between Hong Kong and mainland China

  • One worker says the travelling time between his home in Shenzhen and his job in Hong Kong has tripled
  • 100,000 daily commuters left with two functioning land crossings after four more border checkpoints were closed at midnight
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:11pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Travellers arrive in Hong Kong via Shenzhen Bay Port, one of the few crossings still open. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE